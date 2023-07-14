Kingsport Overpowered in Loss to Hot-Hitting Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Four hits simply will not win you ballgames. Kingsport found that out the hard way, losing the first of four consecutive road games Thursday night in Danville. The Otterbots took down the Axmen by a score of 6-4, off fourteen hits, securing their fifth win in a row.

Kingsport (16-17) struck early as Corbin Shaw plated Andrew Citron and Deniel Ortiz with a two-run single, giving Kingsport their first, and only, lead of the game at 2-0.

Danville (18-15) came roaring back in the fifth inning, plating five runs on five hits to take a 5-2 lead. Jake Moore, Blake Barthol, Michael Callan Moss, Luke Lambert and Dean Mihos all had an RBI each in the inning.

Kingsport scratched across another run in the sixth as Deniel Ortiz roped a line drive single off the left field wall scoring Mike Mancini to make it a 5-3 game.

Danville got a run back in the seventh as Moss doubled in Barthol to make it 6-3.

Kingsport then picked up one final run as Mancini scored his second run of the game on a wild pitch. Kingsport ultimately left the tying run stranded at second base in the inning. From there, the score remained the same, 6-4, in favor of the homestanding Otterbots.

Jake Timbes fanned four Otterbots over 4 1/3 innings but took the loss for Kingsport. Elliot Joslin secured his first win for Danville, striking out six Axmen. Andrew Miller, a former Kingsport player in 2021, shut the door on his former team, pitching a 1-2-3 ninth to secure his first save of the season.

Up next, Kingsport and Danville are back in action tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

