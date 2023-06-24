Kingsport Delivers Win With Dominating Performance

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - After starting 6-10, it was clear Kingsport needed a change of some sorts, and there were plenty of changes in this game. The changes led to a dominating win for Kingsport, as the Axmen defeated the visiting Bristol State Liners 12-0, including an eight run third inning on Saturday night.

Change number one for the Axmen? They debuted their brand-new black uniforms, an homage to the New York Mets black alternates, and the Axmen now have a 1-0 while wearing them, 7-10 overall on season.

Change number two for Kingsport? Welcome Ryan Miller from the University of Tennessee, who made his season debut tonight in left field for the Axmen. Miller went 1 for 4, including a two-run double in the aforementioned third inning.

The final change? The coaching staff sent Shay Hartis (Kansas State) to the mound for his first start of the season. Hartis threw five shutout innings, allowing just two hits, striking out five, securing his first win of the season.

Jackson Lindley (Clemson) made his final appearance of the season for Kingsport, going three innings, allowing no hits, and striking out five. Tyler Muscar (James Madison) struck out the side to finish the game.

Mike Mancini (James Madison) was easily the player of the game for the Axmen tonight as he had a pair of singles in the third and a solo home run, his first of the season, netting three RBIs in a 3 for 5 day.

Deniel Ortiz (Walters State CC), Logen Sutton (ETSU), Mayes White (UAB) and Cole Swift (Radford) all turned in two hit days for Kingsport. Carson Queck (Kansas State) also doubled in a pair of runs in the third inning.

Cade Davis (George Washington) was hit with the loss for the State Liners (8-8). Derek Cease (Penn State) and Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) had the only two hits for Bristol on the day.

The series shifts back to Bristol tomorrow for seven-inning Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

