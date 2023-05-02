Kingsport Axmen to Host 2023 Appalachian League All-Star Game, Presented by Visit Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Kingsport Axmen and the Appalachian League announced that the 2023 Appalachian League All-Star Game presented by Visit Kingsport will take place at Hunter Wright Stadium, home of the Axmen. This marquee event will be broadcasted on MLB Network and will bring together the Appalachian League's top players in the league that features the nation's top rising college freshmen and sophomores. The 2023 All-Star game will be a two-day event with a full slate of events. The league's Home Run Derby will be Monday, July 24, and the All-Star game on Tuesday, July 25. There will be many more exciting additions and events added in the coming weeks.

"I am super excited that Kingsport and our hometown Axmen will be hosting the Appalachian League Home Run Derby on the 24th of July and the All-Star game on July 25," said Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull. "This is a unique opportunity to recognize our championship from last season, and showcase our beautiful, vibrant city to a nationwide audience. Baseball is thriving in Kingsport and the Appalachian region. Kingsporters reflect the enthusiasm."

"We could not be happier to host the All-Star game in Kingsport, Tennessee" said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. "Kingsport is such a wonderful city and a tremendous sports town. In our short time here in Kingsport, we have had so much support from Visit Kingsport, the city officials and the support we have received from the citizens of this community has been incredible! It is going to be a fun and exciting event!"

Tickets for the 2023 All-Star events will go on sale at a later date. The event schedule will continue to change, and events added. A full list of All-Star festivities will be announced soon.

As part of the MLB and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline, the Appalachian League is a critical stop on the development pathway for amateur baseball players in the United States, and this summer and fall, MLB and USA Baseball will partner to bring Fun At Bat school programs and USA Baseball Community Coaching Clinics to across the region. Through these programs, MLB is creating new generations of fans and players, as well as demonstrating a model for other leagues and communities across the country. Top MLB executives recently concluded a tour of the Appalachian League to mark Opening Day. They met with clubs, fans and local officials to celebrate Opening Day during official stops at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City, Tenn.; Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport, Tenn.; Bowen Field in Bluefield, W.V.; and Calfee Park in Pulaski, Va., along with visits to Greeneville, N.C.; Elizabethton, Tenn.; Bristol, Va.; and Princeton, W.V.

