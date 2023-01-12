Kingsport Axmen Name Mike Guinn Manager for 2023 Season

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Kingsport Axmen announce Mike Guinn will return as manager for their 2023 season. Guinn flaunts more than 25 years of playing and coaching experience at the professional level, most recently serving as the manager of the Axmen last year.

"I am extremely anticipating another great season with the Kingsport Axmen," Guinn said. "I cannot wait to help create a marvelous game day experience for all of our players, fans and the entire organization."

A native of South Knoxville, Guinn has coached many different levels of baseball from collegiate summer league, high school, top-tier summer development and showcase baseball.

Guinn has amassed 468 wins in 17 seasons as a high school head coach, formerly at Anderson County High School and currently at Pigeon Forge High School. His teams have won 14 district championships and five region championships, reaching the region tournament every year in each of his 17 seasons. Under Guinn's leadership, he has led seven state tournament appearances, including a AA state championship in 2013. Along the way, Guinn has aided more than 50 players to sign letters of intent to play baseball at the collegiate level.

Guinn now resides in downtown Knoxville with his wife, Kim. He has three sons, named Aaron, Adam and Alex. He teaches health science and rehab careers at Pigeon Forge High School.

"I love competition and the discipline it takes to learn to prepare to consistently compete at a high level," Guinn said. "Baseball is a game that builds toughness and resilience through failure and improvement. Playing a small role in seeing young men grow athletically and personally is something I am very proud of."

The Axmen begin their 2023 home schedule June 7 against the Elizabethton River Riders.

Additional information about the Axmen can be found at axmenbaseball.com or by calling (423) 224-2626.

