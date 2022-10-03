Kingsport Axmen Name 2023 Front Office Staff

KINGSPORT, TN - The Kingsport Axmen have announced their front office staff for the 2023 baseball season effective October 3, 2022. The team is now comprised of three full-time staff members.

Jarrod Bowen takes over as Assistant General Manager. He enters the role with the Axmen after serving as a Food and Beverage Intern during the 2021 season and as an Account Executive during the 2022 season. Jarrod is a Kingsport native and recently graduated from East Tennessee State University with his bachelor's in Sport Management.

"I am excited to continue my role with the Axmen as the Assistant General Manager for the 2023 season. I would like to thank Boyd Sports, Steve Brice, and Logan Davis for this opportunity and all they have already done for me in my two years with the Axmen," said Bowen. "I am enthralled to step into this new role within the organization and build off of our 2022 Appalachian League Championship season!"

Mollie Allen will serve as Ticket Sales Account Executive for Kingsport. Mollie is entering her second season with the Axmen. Allen is also a native of Kingsport and recently graduated from East Tennessee State University with her bachelor's in Sport Management. She is now pursuing her master's degree in Sport Management, also from ETSU.

"I am looking forward to continuing my role with the Kingsport Axmen as the Ticket Sales Account Executive. Winning the 2022 Appalachian League Championship made for a very exciting season. I am eager to see how the 2023 season unfolds," said Allen.

"We are enamored about the staff we have put together for our team going into 2023," explained Kingsport Axmen General Manager Logan Davis. "We truly have an all-star front office staff here that is experienced not only in baseball, but here in Kingsport as well. All of our new front office staff members are dedicated, hard workers, and will be doing all they can to give Kingsport the biggest and best season possible in every way."

