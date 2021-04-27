Kingsport Axmen Introduce Daren Brown as Manager

April 27, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, TN - The Kingsport Axmen introduce Daren Brown as the inaugural manager for the 2021 season. Brown has more than two decades of managerial experience including time as the manager for the Seattle Mariners. Throughout all levels of coaching, Brown has more than 1,200 wins under his belt.

Brown was most recently the skipper for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in 2019, returning to the club after also serving at the helm from 2007-2013. In between his stints with the Rainiers, Brown won a league championship in 2016 with the Double-A Jackson Generals, leading the team to an 84-55 record in the Southern League.

The Holdenville, Okla., native got his start in coaching while playing for the Amarillo Dillas in the Texas-Louisiana League, serving as the team's pitching coach from 1994-97. After his playing career, collecting the league's Pitcher of the Year in 1995, 1996 and 1997 and was a Texas-Louisiana League All-Star from 1995-98, Brown stayed on as manager for the Dillas until 2000. He led the team to first place finishes in all three seasons as manager and earning Texas-Louisiana League Manager of the Year honors after winning a league championship in 1999.

During Brown's Major League stint with the Mainers, he collected 19 MLB wins in 2010 and later rejoined the big league club in 2013 to serve as the team's third base coach.

Now reflecting on his opportunity, Brown said, "Thank you to USA Baseball, Major League Baseball and the Appalachian League for the opportunity to be the manager of the Kingsport Axmen. The goal of the Appalachian League and the Prospect Development Pipeline to prepare young athletes for a career in professional baseball is inspiring. I am excited to be a part of it and look forward to working alongside our coaching staff to provide invaluable on- and off-field development experiences for these young men and positively impact their lives. I cannot wait to get to work!"

"I'm excited to welcome Daren as the manager of the Axmen for our inaugural season," said general manager Steve Brice. "His background in baseball is very impressive and will be a great asset for the young men that will be playing for him in 2021. I look forward to working with Daren as well as a successful year for the team."

The Kingsport Axmen debut this season June 3 against the Bluefield Ridge Runners inside Hunter Wright Stadium. Season tickets and mini plans are now available for purchase by calling 423-224-2626.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from April 27, 2021

Kingsport Axmen Introduce Daren Brown as Manager - Kingsport Axmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.