Kingsport Axmen Announce 2023 Team Roster

KINGSPORT, TN - The Kingsport Axmen have announced their 31-man roster for the Appalachian League's 2023 season. The roster is made up of college talent from across the country consisting of 16 pitchers and 15 position players.

"I am very eager about the roster that we have for the upcoming season," said Kingsport Axmen Manager Mike Guinn. "I look forward to meeting all of the players and competing with them this summer for a league title."

Infielders for the Axmen are Payton Allen (Houston), Michael Mancini (James Madison), Deniel Ortiz (Walters State Community College), Corbin Shaw (Walters State Community College), Logen Sutton (East Tennessee State), Cole Swift (Radford), and Mayes White III (Alabama-Birmingham).

The outfield for Kingsport is comprised of Andrew Citron (Georgetown), Seth Fanni (Ole Miss), Kevin Fernandez (Lincoln Memorial), Carson Queck (Kansas State), and Ty Sallie (NJIT).

Pitching will be Caleb Anderson (Johnson County Community College), Nick Bruno (UNC-Asheville), Maddox Burkitt (Johnson County Community College), Hollis Fanning (Tennessee), Shay Hartis (Kansas State), Anthony Imhoff (Pima Community College), Brett Johnson (UNC-Asheville), Tyler Muscar (James Madison), Jeremiah Newman (Grambling State), Zachary Radigan (Colorado Northwestern Community College), Dominik Ramil (Regis), Ricky Reeth (Notre Dame), William Shelton II (Lincoln Memorial), Caden Spivey (Notre Dame), Jake Timbes (Belmont), and Kaleb Townsend (Johnson).

The Axmen catchers are Ryan McCarthy (East Tennessee State), Ryan Miller (Tennessee), and Garrett Pancione (Radford).

"We are looking forward to the 2023 season," explained Kingsport Axmen General Manager Jarrod Bowen. "Mike Guinn and his coaching staff did a great job in putting a successful team together last year, and we feel very confident with our squad for this year."

The Kingsport Axmen begin their season at home on June 7, 2023 against the Elizabethton River Riders. Additional information about the Axmen can be found at axmenbaseball.com or by calling (423) 224-2626.

