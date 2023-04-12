Kingsport Axmen Announce 2023 Season Coaching Staff

April 12, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, TN - The Kingsport Axmen have announced their coaching staff for the 2023 season. Mike Guinn will return as manager for their 2023 season. Joining Guinn is Pitching Coach Josh Warner, Hitting Coach Aaron Guinn, Fourth Coach Tyrelle Harris, and Athletic Trainer Ciara Celestino.

"I am excited to have these great coaches back for our 2023 season," said Kingsport Axmen General Manager Jarrod Bowen. "They truly care about the advancement of our players not just as athletes, but as men off the field. We've got a target on our backs after winning the championship last season, but I know these guys will take care of business and have us competing for another Appalachian League championship in 2023."

A native of Kingsport, Josh Warner is in his fourth season as head baseball coach at Powell High School. Warner led the Panthers to an impressive 29-5 mark in 2021 that ended in a 2-1 loss in the TSSAA Sectional to the eventual Class AAA state champion.

"I am very glad to rejoin Mike and Aaron in Kingsport this season," said Warner. "We look forward to coaching these young players and helping them develop."

Aaron Guinn enters his 10th season as Assistant Head Coach of the Pigeon Forge High School Baseball Team. In his time at Pigeon Forge, Guinn has helped the program win six district championships, two region championships, and made three state tournament appearances, and back-to-back state runner ups in 2021 and 2022.

"I could not be more excited to return to Kingsport again this summer," explained Guinn. "I thoroughly enjoyed my time last year and look forward to working with the players as they develop into young men and watch them fine tine their skills to reach their goals this summer."

Tyrelle Harris spent two years (2008-2009) playing at the University of Tennessee, and was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2019. Harris played 13 years professionally in the Braves and Cubs organizations, as well as in Taiwan, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Australia, New Zealand, and France.

The Axmen begin their 2023 home schedule on June 7 against the Elizabethton River Riders. Additional information about the Axmen can be found at axmenbaseball.com or by calling (423) 224-2626.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from April 12, 2023

Kingsport Axmen Announce 2023 Season Coaching Staff - Kingsport Axmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.