Kingsport Axmen Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

May 9, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Kingsport Axmen have announced their promotional schedule for the 2022 Appalachian League season. Headlining the promotions are postgame firework shows taking place on June 3, June 10, July 3, July 8, July 30 and Aug. 6.

The Kingsport Axmen open their season at home June 2 at 7 p.m. against the Greeneville Flyboys where fans will receive the first giveaway item of the season, a 2022 magnet schedule presented by the Tennessee Lottery. Opening Day will also be the first Thirsty Thursday of the season with half-priced beer specials presented by Coors Light.

The following night on June 3, the first of six firework shows of the season will take place immediately after the conclusion of the baseball game. This will serve as the unofficial kickoff to summer fun at Hunter Wright Stadium.

On Sunday, June 26, the Axmen will host their Touch-a-Truck event starting at 3:30 p.m. in the main parking lot of the stadium. A myriad of vehicles will be on site for all to learn about including a fire truck, police car, sheriff's motorcycle, tow truck, race car and Ford Model T. Members of the Axmen Kids Club will have free admission to this game.

A t-shirt giveaway will take place on Saturday, July 2, when the Axmen play the Elizabethton River Riders. The giveaway will be distributed to the first 500 fans in attendance. The following day on July 3, the Axmen will light up the Kingsport sky with an Independence Day celebration and fireworks extravaganza following the conclusion of the 7 p.m. contest.

On Saturday, July 9, the club will host Star Wars Night at Hunter Wright Stadium. Various Star Wars characters will be in attendance for the entire game, roaming the concourse and mingling with fans throughout the night.

On Friday, July 29, against the Greeneville Flyboys, the Kingsport Axmen will host Margaritaville Night at the ballpark. The evening will feature a postgame concert by a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, half-priced 'cheeseburgers in paradise,' and specialty island-themed beer.

The final weekend of the season will be action-packed, first with a John Fulkerson bobblehead giveaway presented by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union and State Farm agent Tyla Laughlin. Fulkerson is a Kingsport native and University of Tennessee basketball star. This game night will be presented by Delta Dental TN. On Aug. 6, the sixth and final firework show of the season will take place after the game. This night will also be Ambassador Night, recognizing the special group of fans known as Axmen Ambassadors.

The Axmen begin their season at home June 2 against the Greeneville Flyboys. Additional information about the Axmen can be found at axmenbaseball.com or by calling (423) 224-2626.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from May 9, 2022

Kingsport Axmen Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule - Kingsport Axmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.