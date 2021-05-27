Kingsport Axmen Announce 2021 Promotional Schedule

Kingsport, TN - The Kingsport Axmen announce giveaways, firework extravaganzas presented by Ingles, theme nights, and more in their inaugural season promotional schedule. Opening Day is June 3 inside Hunter Wright Stadium.

On the Axmen's Opening Night, the first 2,000 fans will receive a magnet schedule giveaway presented by the Tennessee Lottery as they walk through the gate. Opening Night is also the first of five Thirsty Thursdays of the season presented by Coors Light.

The team will feature five post game firework extravaganzas, presented by Ingles, with the first show on June 4. The other four firework extravaganzas will be June 19, July 4, July 17, and August 7.

On July 18, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2021 Kingsport Axmen team photograph giveaway presented by Chantz Scott Kia.

Sandlot Night (July 31) is debuting this season for the Axmen. Chauncey Leopardi, the actor of Squints, will be in attendance to meet-and-greet with fans and sign autographs.

The team brings back Dollar Monday and Dollar Tuesdays, All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday, and Thirsty Thursdays. All Monday and Tuesday home games, fans can enjoy $1 hotdogs, chips, popcorn, and select beers.

On June 30, the Axmen will hold their one and only All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday of the season. Fans can purchase this option for only $15 and be able to enjoy a classic ballpark food buffet for two hours.

Every Thursday home game inside Hunter Wright Stadium fans will be able to enjoy Thirsty Thursday specials which include $1, $2, or $3 beer specials and $1 Pepsi products.

Steve Brice, Axmen General Manager, explained, "We are very excited to have baseball back at Hunter Wright Stadium, but we are even more excited about the fun our fans will enjoy this season. We have all the fan favorites like fireworks, giveaways, and weekly specials. My personal favorite is the appearance by Squints. The Sandlot is a personal favorite of mine. We look forward to seeing everyone join us at the ballpark during this inaugural season."

The Kingsport Axmen debut this season on June 3, 2021 against the Bluefield Ridge Runners inside Hunter Wright Stadium.

