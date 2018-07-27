Kings to Participate in 2018 Vegas Rookie Faceoff

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, will be one of six NHL clubs to participate in the 2018 Vegas Rookie Faceoff which will take place at City National Arena in Las Vegas from September 8-11. As announced today by the Vegas Golden Knights, six teams - rookies from the Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks - will travel to Las Vegas for the showcase that will be hosted by the Golden Knights.

Please note that ticket information and broadcast/stream information will be announced at a later date. Fans can call 702-645-4259 or visit https://www.nhl.com/goldenknights/tickets/rookie-faceoff-signup to receive future information regarding tickets.

The four-day event will feature three games on Saturday, September 8, three games on Sunday, September 9 and three games on Tuesday, September 11. Monday, September 10 will be a practice day for teams. Games 1 and 3 will take place on the Summerlin Hospital Rink, while Game 2 will be played on Star Nursery Rink. The full schedule can be found below.

2018 VEGAS ROOKIE FACEOFF

Schedule is subject to change, all games will be played at City National Arena (1550 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135):

Saturday, Sept. 8

Game 1 - ARI vs. SJS, 3 p.m. PT

Game 2 - LAK vs. ANA, 5 p.m. PT

Game 3 - COL vs. VGK, 7 p.m. PT

Sunday, Sept. 9

Game 1 - LAK vs. ARI, 3 p.m. PT

Game 2 - COL vs. ANA, 5 p.m. PT

Game 3 - VGK vs. SJS, 7 p.m. PT

Monday, Sept. 10

Practice day, no games

Tuesday, Sept. 11

Game 1 - ANA vs. ARI, 11 a.m. PT

Game 2 - SJS vs. COL, 11:30 a.m. PT

Game 3 - LAK vs. VGK, 2:30 p.m. PT

