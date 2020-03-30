Kings Sign Tyler Madden to Entry-Level Contract

LOS ANGELES - The LA Kings have signed forward Tyler Madden to a three-year entry-level contract, according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.

Madden recently completed his sophomore season at Northeastern University (NCAA), posting a team-leading 37 points (19-18=37) in 27 games with the Huskies. His 1.37 points per game ranked fifth in the country while his 19 goals tied for 11th overall.

The Deerfield Beach, Fla. native registered 65 points (31-34=65) in 63 career games, which was the most points on the Huskies during that span. His two seasons with the program saw Madden contribute to a Hockey East Championship (2019) and back-to-back Beanpot titles (2019, 2010) while also earning several individual accolades, including being a two-time nominee (2019, 2020) for the Hobey Baker Award, a Hockey East First-Team All-Star (2020) and Hockey East All-Rookie Team (2019) member.

Madden, whose father, John, is a three-time Stanley Cup winner, was acquired by the Kings in a trade that sent Tyler Toffoli to the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 17, 2020. He was originally selected by the Canucks in the third-round (68th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Internationally, Madden skated for the United States at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping the U.S. to a silver medal finish.

