Kings Sign Sean Walker to Entry-Level Contract

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, announced today that they have signed defenseman Sean Walker to a two-year entry-level contract.

Walker, 23, collected 28 points (7-21-28) and a +17 rating from 64 regular-season games with the Reign during the 2017-18 season. In his rookie season, Walker led all Ontario blueliners in assists, points and plus/minus, tied for the lead in games played and ranked second in goals, trailing only defenseman Paul LaDue. Walker also netted a goal and an assist from four games in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs, tied for the team lead in points amongst defensemen.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Walker played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Bowling Green State University, where he served as team captain during his junior and senior seasons. The Keswick, ONT native amassed 80 points (22-58-90) in 160 games throughout his NCAA career, in addition to a +47 rating and 250 penalty minutes. Walker's 10 goals as a senior during the 2016-17 season marked the most goals in a single season by a Bowling Green defenseman since the 1999-00 season.

