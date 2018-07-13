Kings Sign Restricted Free Agent Defenseman Paul LaDue to a Two-Year Contract

July 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have signed restricted free agent defenseman Paul LaDue to a two-year contract, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today. LaDue's contract carries an AAV of $825,000.

LaDue, 25, has skated in 34 regular-season games with the Kings and 74 regular-season games with the Reign and over the past two seasons. The 6-2 blueliner has collected 12 points (3-9-12) at the NHL level and scored his first career NHL goal on January 30 against the Dallas Stars. LaDue also tallied against Edmonton (February 7) and Detroit (March 15) as a part of his 12 NHL games played. The Grand Forks, ND native also appeared in two games during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs and scored his first career postseason goal, a power-play tally, in Game 2 against Vegas.

LaDue has amassed 18 points in each of his two AHL seasons and his eight goals during the 2017-18 season led all Reign defensemen. LaDue's 14 career AHL goals rank second in Reign history amongst blueliners and his 36 points rank third. The third-year defenseman has also skated in seven games with Ontario in the Calder Cup Playoffs and collected one goal.

Prior to beginning his professional career, LaDue was selected by the Kings in the sixth-round (181st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. The blueliner played three seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of North Dakota and won a NCAA National Championship with the Fighting Hawks in 2016. LaDue tallied 62 points (16-46-62) from 123 games with North Dakota and led all blueliners with a +31 rating during his junior season.

The Ontario Reign begin the 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League, in October. Don't miss all the exciting action as the Reign celebrate eleven years of hockey in the Inland Empire! For Reign season tickets, along with information on other ticket plans, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

