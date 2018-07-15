Kings Sign Restricted Free Agent Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid to a Two-Year Contract

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have signed defenseman Kurtis MacDermid to a two-year, two-way contract, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today. MacDermid's contract carries an AAV of $675,000 at the NHL level.

MacDermid, 24, split the 2017-18 season between the Kings and the Reign. MacDermid appeared in 34 regular season games last season with the Kings, including his NHL debut on Oct. 5 against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 6-5 blueliner recorded four points (1-3-4) and 57 penalty minutes in his first NHL season and scored his first career NHL goal on October 26 against Montreal. MacDermid also played in 32 regular-season games with Ontario and collected six points (1-5-6), a plus-8 rating and 78 penalty minutes.

The Sauble Beach, Ontario native has amassed 42 points (11-31-42) in 146 career regular-season games with the Reign during his professional career, in addition to a +43 rating and 334 penalty minutes. MacDermid ranks sixth all-time in Reign history in games played and his 334 penalty minutes are the most in Reign franchise history. The defenseman has also appeared in 22 Calder Cup Playoff games with the Reign from 2015 - 2017 and has tallied three points (2-1-3).

