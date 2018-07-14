Kings Sign Forward Zack Mitchell

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have signed forward Zack Mitchell to a one-year contract today, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today. Mitchell's contract carries an AAV of $650,000 at the NHL level.

Mitchell, 25, has skated in 34 regular-season games in the NHL with the Minnesota Wild, in addition to 250 regular-season games in the AHL with the Iowa Wild in his four seasons as a professional. Mitchell has collected five points (3-2-5) in his NHL career, all coming from 23 games played during the 2017-18 season. The 6-1 forward has also collected 132 points (66-66-132) in his AHL career with Iowa. Mitchell posted a career best 0.79 points-per-game during the 2017-18 season with Iowa with 33 points (16-17-33) from 42 games played.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Mitchell was one of the most accomplished players in the history of the OHL's Guleph Storm. The Orangeville, ONT native leads the Guleph franchise all-time with 322 games played. Mitchell also ranks in the top 10 in franchise history with 141 assists (ninth) and 243 points (tenth). Mitchell helped lead the Storm to an OHL championship during the 2013-14 season, which resulted in a second-place finish at the 2014 Memorial Cup.

