Kings Sign Forward Akil Thomas to One-Year Contract

July 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA - The LA Kings have signed forward Akil Thomas to a one-year, two-way contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000.

Thomas, 23, appeared in 13 games last season for the Ontario Reign, the Kings primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), recording eight points (5-3=8) and eight penalty minutes (PIM) before injury cut his season short. The 5-11, 185-pound forward has skated in 93 career AHL games, all with Ontario, posting 47 points (24-23=47). He's added five goals (5-0=0) in five postseason contests with the Reign.

Selected by the Kings in the second round (51st overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft, Thomas spent four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), accumulating 315 points (105-210=315) in 241 career games with the Niagara IceDogs and Peterborough Petes. The Toronto, Ontario native has represented Canada at three IIHF events, including, one IIHF World Junior Championship (2020 - gold) and two IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championships (2017 and 2018). In 16 contests Thomas has earned four points (2-2=4), including scoring the game-winning goal for Canada in the gold medal-game against Russia at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

