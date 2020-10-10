Kings Sign Alt, Grosenick

October 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings have signed defenseman Mark Alt and goaltender Troy Grosenick to a one-year contracts, according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake. The contracts are both two-way deals and carry an average annual value (AAV) of $700,000 at the NHL level.

Alt, a 6-4, 205-pound defenseman, was the captain of the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season, where he posted 13 points (5-8=13) and a team-leading plus-19 rating in 55 games. It marked his second season as captain of the Eagles.

The Kansas City, MO native has appeared in 18 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers since being drafted in the second round (53rd overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2010. The 28-year old blueliner has recorded 110 points (28-82=110) and plus-10 rating in 376 regular season games at the AHL level during his eight-year career.

Grosenick spent last season with the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL), posting a 20-9-3 record, a 2.29 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and two shutouts in 33 games. He earned the Hap Holmes Memorial Award for the team with the lowest combined goals against average and was named the winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the AHL Man of the Year for his effort in the community.

The 6-1, 190-pound netminder has compiled a 132-89-15 record in 254 games over the last seven seasons in the AHL with the Worcester Sharks, San Jose Barracuda and Milwaukee Admirals. He posted a 2.53 GAA, .912 save percentage and 16 shutouts during that span. In 2017, he participated in the AHL All-Star Game, won the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Award as the AHL's Outstanding Goaltender and was an AHL First Team All-Star.

The Brookfield, WI native appeared in two games with the San Jose Sharks in 2014-15, posting a 1-1 record along with a 1.53 GAA and .948 save percentage. He made his NHL debut on November 16, making 45 saves in a 2-0 shutout to become the 22nd goalie in NHL history to record a shutout in their debut, and set the record for most saves in a shutout debut in the modern era.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.