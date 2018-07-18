Kings Sign Alex Lintuniemi to One-Year Contract

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have signed defenseman Alex Lintuniemi to a one-year, two-way contract, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today. Lintuniemi's contract carries an AAV of $650,000 at the NHL level.

The 22-year-old Lintuniemi (born on September 23, 1995) is a 6-3, 217-pound native of Helsinki, Finland. He appeared in 64 regular season games last season with Ontario, where he tallied 24 points (4-20=24) and 30 penalty minutes. Lintuniemi finished the season tied for the most games played by a Reign blueliner, while his 24 points were second most on the team. He also played in four postseason games with the Reign, totaling two points (0-2=2), and ranked second on the team with a plus-4 rating.

Selected by the Kings in the second-round (60th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Lintuniemi has appeared in 109 regular-season AHL games between Ontario and Manchester and has amassed 35 points (6-29=35) and 36 penalty minutes.

