Kings Recall Forward Martin Frk

December 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled forward Martin Frk from Ontario.

Frk has recorded 23 points (14-9=23), a plus-2 rating and 39 penalty minutes in 26 games this season with the Reign. At the time of his recall, the Pelhrimov, Czech Republic native leads the Reign in goals and points, and ranks tied for third in assists.

Signed by the Kings on July 1, 2019 as an unrestricted free agent, Frk has appeared in 100 career NHL games between the Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes, posting 31 points (12-19=31) and 18 penalty minutes.

