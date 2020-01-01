Kings Assign Markus Phillips to Guelph (OHL)

January 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have assigned defenseman Markus Phillips from Ontario to the OHL's Guelph Storm.

Selected in the fourth-round (118th overall) by the Kings in the 2017 NHL draft, Phillips has split his first professional season between Ontario and Fort Wayne (ECHL). In 20 games with Fort Wayne, the Toronto, Ontario native has recorded six points (0-6=6). He has gone scoreless in five games with Ontario.

He returns to Guelph after helping lead them to the OHL Championship last season. He and the Storm fell in the semi-finals of the Memorial Cup to the eventual champion Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL). The blueliner has appeared in 259 regular-season games in the OHL between Guelph and the Owen Sound Attack, posting 120 points (31-89=120) and a plus-56 rating.

The Ontario Reign are underway in the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit www.ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.