Kingham Crowned as IL Pitcher of the Week

June 18, 2018 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians, in conjunction with the International League, today announced right-hander Nick Kingham as the IL Pitcher of the Week for June 11-17. Kingham tossed eight shutout innings against IL West Division-leading Toledo on June 14 at Victory Field, taking home his second IL weekly honor already this season.

The Tribe hurler had a carbon-copy outing to his MLB debut back on April 29 against St. Louis at PNC Park. Kingham, 26, retired the first 19 batters he faced in his MLB debut and duplicated that performance against the Mud Hens last Thursday, retiring the first 19 batters of the game before surrendering an infield single with one out in the seventh.

Kingham surrendered just two hits with no walks and six strikeouts in the Indians' 7-3 victory, improving to 3-1 with a 1.67 ERA (7 ER/37.2 IP) across seven Triple-A starts this year. IL opponents are batting just .191 (25-for-131) with 36 strikeouts against him.

Kingham also won the league's top pitcher honor on April 16, and Kevin Newman won the IL Player of the Week Award for the week of May 7-13.

