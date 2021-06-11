Kingfish Put up Late Rally, But Fall to Rivets on Walk-OffÃÂ

Rockford, Ill - The Kenosha Kingfish (6-5) fell to the Rockford Rivets (4-6) 6-5 at Rivets Stadium on Thursday, June 10th.

Looking to take the first game of the home and home, Rockford jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch to Cam McDonald (Illinois) and a Jared Cushing (Xavier) groundout that scored Wade Elliott (Louisiana Tech).

Rockford added on one more run in the sixth inning to take a 3-0 lead. In the seventh, the Kingfish bats woke up when Kirk Liebert (Kentucky) scored on a Cam Redding (Saint Louis) fielder's choice. The next batter Casey O'Laughlin (Azusa Pacific) tripled, scoring Justin Janas (Illinois) and Redding to tie the game at three. O'Laughlin then scored on a Luke Stephenson (Xavier) sacrifice fly to give Kenosha the 4-3 lead after seven innings.Â

In the eighth inning, Rockford would not go away. They added two runs in the eighth after loading the bases with zero outs to take a 5-4 lead.

In the ninth inning needing a big hit, Dustin Crenshaw (Grand Canyon) led off the frame with a triple. The next batter Stephenson hit a rocket through his college teammate Jared Cushing's (Xavier) legs to score Crenshaw to even the score at 5-5.

In the bottom of the ninth, Rockford had the last rally. Elliott singled and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. He eventually made his way to third base after a McDonald intentional walk and a Cushing walk. With the bases loaded and one out, Gregory Ziegler (Missouri State) hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Elliott to walk off the Kingfish.

On the mound, Kingfish starter Dalton Wiggins (Marietta) had a no-decision throwing five innings allowing two earned runs with two strikeouts. Randon Dauman (Saint Louis) threw two innings of shutout ball. Brady Kais (Columbus State) pitched the eighth inning conceding two runs. Nick Meyer (Dayton) came on in relief with the bases loaded and no outs allowing one run which was charged to Kais. Ethan Peters (Loras)Â pitched the ninth and took the loss allowing one run.

Kenosha will take on RockfordÂ at home on Friday, June 11 at 6:05 p.m CDT.

