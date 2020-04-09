Kingfish Pitch Hopening Day Ticket Special

Kenosha, Wis - The Kenosha Kingfish have announced an opening day ticket sale that is sure to hit a home run in the hearts of the Kenosha community!

A special $10 ticket and hat deal is now available. The package will include a ticket to the Kingfish 2020 season home opener and a new Kingfish 2020 season hat. $5 of every ticket sold will be donated to the United Way of Kenosha County COVID-19 Recovery Fund.

"We have to stay optimistic and support each other during this time of uncertainty," said Doug Gole, General Manager of the Kenosha Kingfish. "Baseball will be back, and we're looking forward to warm summer nights, cold drinks, and baseball, but right now our community needs us to aid the challenges being encountered."

United Way of Kenosha County has established the COVID-19 response fund to assist local nonprofits (501C3) working to serve our community's needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 100% of the funds raised will be distributed through grants to nonprofit programs.

"Our nonprofits, which make up the core of our Kenosha Community, provide for many basic needs, including food, clothing, and shelter, "said Tara Panasewicz, CEO of United Way of Kenosha County. "United Way of Kenosha County's COVID-19 Response Fund, is providing micro-grants to local nonprofits with these emergency expenses. It is through the generosity of our community and outreach opportunities like this with the Kingfish that help keep Kenosha Strong.Â United Way of Kenosha County and Simmons Field have been in the community for over 96 years so it is only fitting that we team up to provide support for our nonprofits during this difficult time."

Fans can help by visiting Kingfishtickets.com and selecting "Feature Items" to purchase this special Hopening Day Ticket Package. A voucher will be mailed shortly thereafter that can be redeemed for Kingfish Opening Day, while hats will be available for pick up at that game. Vouchers must be redeemed in-person at the Kingfish ticket office at 7817 Sheridan Road when the office is reopened.

If you'd like to donate to the United Way of Kenosha County COVID-19 response fund, you can do so at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/Nzg2NDM=.

