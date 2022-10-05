Kingfish Name Scara New Field Manager

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish have announced the hiring of JT Scara as the team's new field manager for the upcoming 2023 season.

Scara is set to become the organization's fourth field manager in its 10-year history following two seasons as the manager for the Rockford Rivets from 2021-22. His prior experience in the Northwoods League played a big role in the hiring decision.

"We're fortunate that JT was available when we started interviewing for this position," said Managing Partner Bill Fanning. "His coaching background in Independent Professional ball and two years in the Northwoods League worked to give him a leg up on the other candidates we interviewed. We think it is important to have experience managing in this league to be successful and we're excited to have JT on board for our second season in Kenosha."

During the off-season, Scara coaches as an assistant with the Cangelosi Sparks travel ball team in Lockport, IL. His coaching experience before managing the Rivets most notably includes time with the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League from 2018-19, and the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the American Association from 2016-17.

"This is a historic field and a great fan base, one of the best in the (Northwoods League)," Scara said. "It's a destination a lot of players and coaches want to be. I'm really excited for the opportunity and looking forward to getting to work."

Kingfish General Manager Ryne Goralski is excited for the team's future under Scara's leadership.

"JT is a young, up-and-coming coach and we are thrilled to have him in Kenosha. I am confident in his ability to deliver this city a championship." Goralski said.

