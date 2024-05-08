Kingfish Announce New Scoreboard Among Further Renovations to Historic Simmons Field

May 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish have announced further renovations for Historic Simmons Field headlined by a new state-of-the-art scoreboard in addition to the artificial turf playing surface already installed.

The new Daktronics scoreboard will improve fan experience with a new LED board and a digital scoring system to blend a new look with a classic feel. The new board, located in right-centerfield, measures 25 feet high by 36 feet wide with a 5 feet high by 36 feet wide arched truss on top with the words "Historic Simmons Field" resting on top. The video display has an active area of 13 feet high by 24 feet wide with a traditional line score scoreboard measuring 9 feet high by 36 feet wide placed at the bottom of the board. The scoreboard will also include a pitch speed display.

In addition to the scoreboard, a brand new upgraded lighting system from Musco Lighting is being installed. The new lighting system features fewer poles, energy-saving LED bulbs, and special effects to create an unmatched fan experience. The eight-pole system will be installed behind the grandstand area and not inhibit fans' sightlines of the field.

Lastly, an upgraded netting system will be installed behind home plate and extend down the baselines. The Kingfish are following MLB minor league field recommendations on fan safety netting. The new material will be equal in height to the backstop netting and cover a larger area in addition to being much easier to see through. The netting will be suspended by a cable system and eliminate all the posts from the old netting system which were located in front of the stands and conflicted with fans' sightlines of the field.

"These improvements will have a meaningful effect on fan safety and overall enjoyment of Simmons Field", said Kingfish Managing Partner Bill Fanning. "We are thankful to have partnered with the City of Kenosha to provide our fans with a safer environment, enhanced entertainment value and a more enjoyable experience. Whether it's coming to a Kingfish game or any other event at Historic Simmons Field, we know people are going to enjoy it."

The Kingfish are grateful for the City of Kenosha's shared vision for what these upgrades will provide for the community.

"The investment into Historic Simmons Field will allow the Kingfish to showcase the community's commitment to providing a high quality baseball team as well as family entertainment," said City Administrator John Morrissey.

All renovations are scheduled to be completed before the Kingfish take the field on Opening Night at 6:35pm on Friday, May 31st against Waterloo.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.