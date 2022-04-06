King to Pass Dust Devils' Broadcast Torch

Tri-City Dust Devils broadcaster Chris King will be on the mic to start the 2022 season, as usual. A different season of life, though, will soon take King's attention away from the diamond.

King, whose wife Carly is expecting their first child in June, will step away from the Dust Devils after the first six games of the season, to prepare for life as a father.

King, who lives with his family on the Palouse for his work as the voice of Idaho Vandals football and men's basketball, will still be back to fill-in later in the season for a Dust Devils series in August.

King will pass the baton to Doug Taylor, another Palouse-based sports broadcaster, who subbed for King during the final home series last season.

Taylor, a Tacoma, Wash. native and Washington State University graduate, who has called baseball at various levels throughout the Inland Northwest for the last five years, officially takes over on Friday, April 15th.

Fans can hear action for every 2022 Dust Devils game, home and away, by streaming the broadcast exclusively at dustdevilsbaseball.com or via the free MiLB First Pitch app. Coverage prior to all 132 games this season will begin 15 minutes before to the start of the game.

