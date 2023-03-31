King, Jmaeff, Kelly Each Post Multi-Point Nights in 4-1 Win at Watertown

WATERTOWN, NY - Former Watertown Wolves Alexander Jmaeff and Lane King each posted two points to help the Columbus River Dragons to a 4-1 win on Friday night at Watertown Arena.

Michael Greco, Adam Vannelli and Jmaeff each scored in the first period to chase Wolves starter Owen Liskiewicz before the end of the first period.

The move seemed to settle the game down as the score remained the same into the third period, when Watertown finally broke through on Breandan Colgan (27 saves) to make it 3-1 with 10:34 left in regulation time.

Despite the goal, Watertown could manage no further scoring and Cody Wickline sealed the game with an empty-net goal with just over a minute to go.

River Dragons leading scorer Jacob Kelly also posted two points in the win for Columbus, pushing his total to 69 on the season.

Columbus returns to action tomorrow night at 7 pm in Binghamton against the Black Bears. The next River Dragons home game is Friday, April 7 against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Tickets are on sale now at the Columbus Civic Center Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com.

