King Felix to be Inducted into Mariners HOF

SEATTLE, WA: The Seattle Mariners announced today that Félix Hernandez has been selected for induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame. Felix made his professional debut with Everett in 2003 going 7-2 in 11 games with a 2.29 ERA. He also had rehab appearances with the AquaSox in 2016 and 2019

The induction will take place at T-Mobile Park during a pregame ceremony prior to the Mariners vs. the Baltimore Orioles game on Saturday, August 12. It will be part of a weekend-long celebration of Hernández's illustrious baseball career.

"Fans were captivated by Félix from his first start in 2005 until his final pitch in 2019 with every game of his career in a Mariner uniform. He cemented his place in Mariners history with our only perfect game on August 15, 2012 - a day our fans will never forget. Félix provided thousands of unforgettable memories throughout his 418 starts, including winning the 2010 Cy Young Award and his improbable 2008 grand slam home run to beat the Mets. His induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame in August - 10 years after his perfect game - symbolizes Félix's permanent place in the Mariners family and our history," said John Stanton, Seattle Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner.

Hernández, who was nicknamed "King Félix," threw the 23rd perfect game in MLB history against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 15, 2012. It was also the first perfect game in Seattle Mariners franchise history. His perfect game remains the most recent in Major League Baseball.

Hernández's list of accomplishments over his 15-year career includes:

Six-time All-Star

Cy Young Award winner in 2010

Since making his debut in 2005, Hernandez has made more starts at T-Mobile Park (211 GS) than any other pitcher at any other single ballpark.

He became the 4th-youngest pitcher to reach 2,000 strikeouts on May 10, 2015, fanning six A's batters in 7.0 innings at T-Mobile Park.

In 211 career starts at T-Mobile Park, Hernández holds a record of 91-65 with a 3.25 ERA, while striking out 1,348 and walking only 388 over 1,422.2 innings.

Hernandez will become the 11th member of the Mariners Hall of Fame and joins current members (in order of induction): Alvin Davis, Dave Niehaus, Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez, Randy Johnson, Dan Wilson, Ken Griffey Jr., Lou Piniella, Jamie Moyer, and Ichiro Suzuki.

