King Crowned Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

June 17, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Kinston, N.C. - Wood Ducks left-hander John King has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week, for June 10-16, the League announced today.

King becomes the Wood Ducks sixth weekly award winner this season, and Down East's third Pitcher of the Week recipient. He joins Tyler Phillips, Yonny Hernandez, Ryan Dorow, Diosbel Arias, and Jake Latz to be recognized this season.

King put forth the best outing by a Wood Ducks pitcher this year in his win over the Potomac Nationals on Wednesday. He fired a nine-inning complete game, allowing just one unearned run against the P-Nats to earn his first Carolina League win. He surrendered just three hits and a walk, while striking out four. He faced just three over the minimum on the night, and set down the final 17 hitters in order.

The nine-inning complete game for King is the first in the Carolina League this season, and the and second by a Wood Duck all-time, with the other coming from Richelson Pena, May 26, 2017 at Winston-Salem. The last time there was a nine-inning complete came in the Carolina League, there were two on the same day, where Buies Creek's Jose Urquidy's single-handed effort against Winston-Salem was overshadowed by a no-hitter from Potomac's Matthew Crownover against Lynchburg, August 25, 2018.

Since being promoted from Single-A Hickory on May 10, King has posted a 1.25 ERA, and a WHIP of just 0.76. In 36.0 innings he has struck out 32, while walking just four, good for a 8.0 K/BB ratio.

The weekly award for King is the first of his career, as the Laredo, Texas native appeared in just two games in 2018, after recovering from Tommy John surgery the year prior. Selected in the 10th round out of the University of Houston, King began the 2019 campaign by posting a 3.42 ERA over five starts for the Crawdads.

The Wood Ducks are off Monday through Wednesday for the Carolina League All-Star break. The All-Star game will take place Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. in Frederick. The Wood Ducks return home Thursday to host the Salem Red Sox at 7 p.m.

