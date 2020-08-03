Kindreich K's Ten as Honkers Extend Skid

August 3, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release





ROCHESTER, MN - Larson Kindreich was sensational in his fifth start of the season on Monday night, but the Rochester Honkers (4-19) couldn't scrape out a win in their final matchup against the Willmar Stingers (18-10) this year, 2-1.

Kindreich (Biola University) turned in his best - and the team's best - outing of the summer, steamrolling the Stingers for six innings of one-hit, shutout ball. The rising junior struck out a team-high 10 Willmar batters en route to a no decision.

The Honkers' recent struggle to score runs continued on Monday, but the Team in Teal did get on the board first. Newcomer Aaron Simmons (Wisconsin-Stevens Point), who donned a Honkers uniform in 2019, rocketed a solo home run onto the deck of the apartments in right for his first RBI of the season to put Rochester ahead by a run in the third.

Kindreich was replaced by Kragen Kechley (Dallas Baptist) in the seventh, who encountered some early danger in the frame. The righty gave up an RBI double to allow his first earned run of the 2020 season before Willmar added a run on a Rochester error to hand the Stingers a lead they would not relinquish.

Rochester mounted a pair of comeback attempts in the seventh and ninth, leaving the bases loaded twice in as many chances. In the ninth, back-to-back strikeouts by two-way player Jayson Newman (Cal State-Northridge) shut the door on the Honkers' franchise-worst 12th loss in a row.

MacGregor Hines (Houston) appeared in relief for the first time since July 15, tossing a scoreless ninth inning.

Tanner Tweedt (Sacramento City College) turned in a two-hit affair, doubling two times and walking once in four plate appearances.

Taison Corio (Cal Poly) extended his impressive on-base streak with a double of his own, making it 14 straight games in which the Mustang has reached base. The last time Corio failed to reach was on July 4 against Willmar.

Each of the four Honkers' hits went for extra bases in the loss.

The Team in Teal will complete the three-game homestand tomorrow against the Waterloo Bucks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with "Honkers Pregame Live!" starting at 6:30 on Portal.StretchInternet.com/NWL.

Be sure to connect with the Honkers on social media by liking them on Facebook and following them on twitter @RochHonkers and Instagram @HonkersBaseball. Join the conversation by using the hashtag #UnlockTheFlock!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.