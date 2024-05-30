Kincade Named IFL Defensive Player of the Week

May 30, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







Panthers' defensive back Antwon Kincade made franchise history by being named IFL Defensive Player of the Week in last Saturday's win over the San Antonio Gunslingers.

Kincade became the first Bay Area player to win multiple weekly honors--earlier winning the award following the Week 6 home win over San Diego.

"We are excited and proud to see Antwon get the recognition he deserves for his efforts in our most recent victory," said Bay Area Head Coach Rob Keefe. "His leadership, work ethic and determination are on display every time he takes the field."

Against San Antonio on May 25, Kincade recorded seven solo tackles, seven assisted stops and an interception in a 42-31 win as Bay Area improved to 8-1. Riding a three-game winning streak, the Panthers have the league's best record and lead Vegas by one-half game for the top record in the Western Conference.

The second-year pro out of Western Kentucky signed last season before Game 5 in San Diego and went on to lead the team in tackles during the championship season. For his efforts, Kincade was named to the IFL All-Rookie team.

