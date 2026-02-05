Killian Hayes Posts Double-Double 26 PTS 18 AST
Published on February 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge YouTube Video
Check out the Cleveland Charge Statistics
NBA G League Stories from February 5, 2026
- Bulls Fall to Nets, Set Single-Game Attendance Record with 9,320 Fans - Windy City Bulls
- Raptors 905 Strike Gold, Return to the Win Column - Raptors 905
- Philadelphia 76ers Sign Charles Bassey to Second 10-Day Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- College Park Skyhawks and Georgia Natural Gas® Celebrate Black Excellence at 'Black History Month Game' on Saturday, February 7 - College Park Skyhawks
- Blue Coats Outlast Herd, 105-103 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Herd Lose to Delaware - Wisconsin Herd
- Greensboro Swarm to Welcome Back Damien Wilkins, Shonn Miller and Former Staff for Legacy Night on February 12 - Greensboro Swarm
- Hustle Win Overtime Thriller over Salt Lake City Stars - Memphis Hustle
- Fourth Quarter Rally Propels Hustle Past Cruise - Memphis Hustle
- Hustle Conclude Road Trip with Loss to Cruise - Memphis Hustle
- Stars Back in the Win Column After Big Win in Overtime against Clippers - Salt Lake City Stars
- Sioux Falls Comes up Short in Overtime against Maine - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Osceola Magic Winning Streak Ends with Loss to Noblesville Boom - Osceola Magic
- Skyhawks Drop 156-126 Contest in Rematch with the Cleveland Charge - College Park Skyhawks
- Boom Remains Hot, Tops Magic for Seventh Straight Win - Noblesville Boom
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.