Killian Hayes Erupted for CAREER-HIGH 40 PTS vs. Windy City!
Published on November 28, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Windy City Bulls YouTube Video
Check out the Windy City Bulls Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 28, 2025
- Spurs Hold off Blue for 116-110 Win - Austin Spurs
- Ward's Triple-Double Leads Maine to 5th Straight Win - Maine Celtics
- Charge Bested by Bulls - Cleveland Charge
- Swarm Fall in Overtime Battle to Capital City, 109-107 - Greensboro Swarm
- Coats Soar Past Skyhawks, 124-105 - College Park Skyhawks
- Coats Soar Past Skyhawks, 124-105 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Skyforce Reacquires Josh Christopher - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- San Diego Clippers to Honor the San Diego Community on November 29th - San Diego Clippers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windy City Bulls Stories
- Lachlan Olbrich Records Triple-Double, Windy City Drops Contest to Sioux Falls
- Windy City Splits Series in Iowa, Falls in Second Game
- Windy City Splits Series in Iowa, Falls in Second Game
- Windy City Defeats Iowa, Mac McClung Dominates with 42 Points
- Ryan Woolridge Named to USA Basketball November 2025 Men's World Cup Qualifying Team