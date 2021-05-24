Kilian Named High-A West Pitcher of the Week... Again

EUGENE, OR - Emeralds RHP Caleb Kilian (3-0, 1.25 ERA) has been named the High-A West's Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 17-23.

This past Saturday saw Kilian put forth what is unquestionably the most impressive and masterful pitching performance in the Northwest so far this season.

Kilian, who was making his fourth start of the season, did not allow a Tri-City Dust Devils baserunner until the seventh inning when a Brendon Davis double snuck barely inside the third base bag to break up the perfect game bid.

Still, though, Kilian retired the next batter he faced to cap a performance that saw him fire 7.0 scoreless innings while allowing no walks and just the one hit and tallying a career-high ten strikeouts.

This marks the second time this season that Kilian has earned the honor after previously earning Pitcher of the Week accolades after the first week of the season when Kilian make two stellar starts that saw combined numbers of 9.0 innings pitched with fourteen strikeouts while allowing just four hits, one earned run and zero walks.

Kilian and the first place Eugene Emeralds (12-6) start a six-game series at PK Park against the Spokane Indians on Tuesday, May 25 at 7:35pm PST.

The Emeralds and Indians faced off in a six-game series in Spokane to start the season with the Emeralds taking five-of-six games. Fifth-ranked San Francisco Giants prospect LHP Seth Corry is slated to start game one of the series. Tickets are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com.

If you can't make it to the game, you can watch all of the action live on MiLB.tv, or you can listen live to all the action on 95.3FM The Score, via MiLB.com or on the MiLB app.

Information regarding tickets to Emeralds home games is available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

