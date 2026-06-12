Kiki Van Zanten Took Matters into Her Own Hands.
Published on June 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash YouTube Video
Check out the Houston Dash Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 11, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dash Stories
- Houston Dash Midfielder Maggie Graham Signs Contract Extension Through 2029 Season
- Houston Dash Midfielder Kat Rader Named Rookie of the Month, Presented by Ally
- Houston Dash Defender Rebeca to Remain on Loan with Dux Logroño Through 2026/2027 Season
- Houston Dash Goalkeeper Jane Campbell to Join USWNT in Brazil
- Houston Dash Drop Points against Gotham FC