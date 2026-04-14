WNBA Toronto Tempo

Kiki Rice 2026 WNBA Draft Presser

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video


Watch Kiki Rice's full presser after being selected No. 6 by the Toronto Tempo!

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026


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