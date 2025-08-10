Kiki Iriafen Sets a New Career-High in Points with 23 and 10 Rebounds! (August 10, 2025)

August 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Kiki Iriafen was cookin' as she led the Washington Mystics to victory over the Wings, 91-78!

The rook went off for 23 PTS (9-14 FG) & 10 REB

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







