Kieran Sadlier with a Blast! #soccer #shorts #usl
Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Darren Smith equaled a USL Championship single-game record with five goals as he led Detroit City FC to a 6-2 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville on Saturday night at Hodges Stadium, with Kobe Hernandez-Foster also notching a goal and assist for the visitors.
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