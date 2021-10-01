Kieran McMahon Named General Manager of the Stockton Ports

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce the hiring of Kieran McMahon as the team's new general manager.

"I am delighted to welcome Kieran to the City of Stockton, and the Stockton Ports baseball team," Ports President Pat Filippone said. "I have had the pleasure of working with Kieran for the last three years and have been impressed by his passion for our industry and our company. I look forward to having our fan base interacting with and meeting Kieran and am confident it will be a positive and productive relationship."

McMahon began working in sports the summer after graduating high school when he received an offer to be a play-by-play radio broadcaster in his hometown of Burlington, Washington. From there, he was asked to start selling advertisements.

After about three or four months, McMahon left for college at Washington State University, where he landed another job with a radio station doing the same thing.

While McMahon may be new to Stockton, he is no stranger to the Ports' ownership, 7th Inning Stretch. McMahon, a Washington native, has put up an impressive career with the Everett AquaSox's for the past three years. McMahon graduated in 2017 with a degree in Political Science and was gearing up to become a lawyer, but ultimately decided that was not for him. He took six months off and backpacked around Central and South America.

"I've always really enjoyed adventure and there is really no better way to do that than by having nothing to your persons than what you can carry on your back," McMahon said. "It was challenging but it was a lot of fun and it is something I look back fondly on."

When McMahon returned from his backpacking trip, he began his job search while also working at the radio station again. McMahon saw that the AquaSox's were looking for an account executive, he applied and started working there in January of 2019.

In October 2020, McMahon was promoted to corporate partnerships manager with the AquaSox's. Now, in 2021 McMahon will begin a new journey, in a new state, as the general manager of the Stockton Ports.

"I'm excited to try out a new state. I've never lived in California, I've been there a few times but never lived there, so that is exciting," McMahon said. "The tradition of baseball in Stockton you can't find in a lot of places these days, unless you go back East. It is a deep-rooted organization and experience, so I'm excited to be a part of the next step of Ports baseball."

The Ports are excited and eager to see what McMahon will bring to the organization and look forward to being led into the 2022 season by him.

"I want to show not only the staff that is already in place with the Ports but also the fanbase and the city of Stockton the fun things that Minor League Baseball can be," McMahon said. "I'm excited to have the opportunity to take on that charge and help everyone in achieving the best that they can in making Ports' baseball a lot of fun and a desired place to be at during the Summer."

