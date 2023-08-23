NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Kielczewski Returns to Huntsville

August 23, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release


HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc announced the signing of returning D Alex Kielczewski for the 2023-24 season.

Kielczewski, 27, returns to Huntsville after playing in 97 games for the Havoc over the past two years. In his 97 games, Kielczewski has scored 7 goals and earned 30 assists.

Prior to his professional career, Kielczewski spent four years at Becker College where he was the captain in his final year.

"We saw a ton of growth out of Killer last season and are looking for him to come in and continue to improve," said head coach Stuart Stefan, "Al is a high character guy who brings a ton on and off the ice."

