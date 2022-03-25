Kids Tickets Just $5.00 for Anderson's Kids Week

The Bisons are back at the ballpark for a full week of games to start the season, and Opening Day on April 5 is just the start.

As the Herd continues their series with the Iowa Cubs, April 6-10, the team will host Anderson's Kids Week at Sahlen Field... five games, including our first Honda fridaynightbash! of the season, where Kids Tickets are just $5.00 each!

The $5.00 tickets are available for kids 14 years or younger and with the purchase of at least one adult ticket. Purchases can be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office, or online at our Single-Game Tickets Page. If buying online, just select the number of seats you want and change the appropriate number to kids tickets after selecting (see graphic below).

Anderson's Kids week includes five great games of action, including the best night of the week... a Honda fridaynightbash! on April 8. The Bisons host the Cubs at 6:05 p.m.., but the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour with $4 craft beers runs from 5-6:30 p.m. and the fun doesn't end until a fantastic postgame Fireworks Show.

The week also includes the first Tops Dog Day at the Park on Saturday, April 9 (1:05 p.m.), where all pups get in for free and a Kids Club Sunday on April 10 where all kids are allowed onto the field after the 1:05 p.m. game to Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

