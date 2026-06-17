Kids Major Focus of WCL All-Star Game Festival

Published on June 16, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







Victoria, B.C. - Baseball is HOT right now in these parts, thanks to an unforgettable World Series run by the Toronto Blue Jays and record success for Canada at the World Baseball Classic, not to mention the amazing Canadian Little League tournament hosted by Layritz last July.

It's also hot around here because of the continued success of the Victoria HarbourCats in the market, along with record registration numbers with many local organizations for this spring and summer.

Hosting the 2026 Showpass West Coast League All-Star Game Festival at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park gives all local baseball and softball organizations a chance to bond together and take that excitement to the next level with the largest baseball camp in the history of the city planned for parks in the area.

On Wednesday, July 15, from 9 am to noon, baseball organizations around South Vancouver Island will be hosting concurrent camps, just hours before the best of the West Coast League take to the field in the All-Star Game.

"This is a perfect opportunity to bring everyone to the fields, at the same time, and show the spirit of community and power of sport through the strong numbers involved in local baseball - and provide a development opportunity for young players," said co-chair Dave Cockle, helping lead the youth baseball camps component for the WCL All-Star Game organizing committee. "The goal is to be fully inclusive, affordable, and have all of us in the baseball sphere working together. We think everyone will get behind this, and most already have."

HarbourCats players and coaches will spread out to the various camp sites around the South Vancouver Island area - the usual Sooke-to-Sidney descriptive for blanket coverage. All ages can register through their catchment organization (see below).

Partnerships are in place to provide each camper a t-shirt, thanks to Victoria author, historian, and philanthropist Helen Edwards, and support also coming through A&W, and the guidance of the hard-working leadership of the provincial sport organization, Baseball BC. It is hoped all Little League, BC Minor and Softball BC organizations will take part in this meaningful and symbolic camps coalition.

The cost per camper will be $40, with all those proceeds staying with the host baseball/softball organization.

Organizations that have jumped on with excitement:

Layritz Little League https://layritz.ca/

Beacon Hill Little League https://beaconhillball.com/

National Little League https://nationallittleleague.org/

Carnarvon Ball Club https://carnarvon.ca/

Central Saanich Little League https://cslittleleague.com/

Lions Minor Baseball Association https://lionsbaseball.ca/lionsminorbaseballassociation/

Hampton Little League https://hamptonlittleleague.com/

Lakehill Baseball and Softball Association https://lakehillball.com/

With more associations joining soon!







West Coast League Stories from June 16, 2026

Kids Major Focus of WCL All-Star Game Festival - Victoria HabourCats

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