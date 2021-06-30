Kids Free All Weekend: July 9 - 11ÃÂ

HILLSBORO, OR -- The Vancouver Canadians are excited to announce kids (12 & under) will be FREE all weekend during of July 9th - 11th where we will be facing the Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies Class A Affiliate). With each purchase of one adult ticket, fans can receive 2 free kids tickets. This weekend offer is valid for Premium and Field Box seating sections for the July 9, 10 and 11 games only.

Friday - 7:05 PM First Pitch

Saturday - 7:05 PM First Pitch

Sunday - 1:05 PM First Pitch

In addition to FREE kids tickets, fans can also enjoy FREE parking at Hillsboro Stadium (Ron Tonkin Field) and on Sunday's afternoon game kids 12 & Under can run the bases post-game.

Any questions or concerns with booking your tickets for the Canadians series against Spokane, please call 604 872 5232.

