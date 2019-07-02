Kids Club Program Is Here

Today at the Danbury Arena, the Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) announced that it has launched its Kids Club program.

The Danbury Hat Tricks Kids Club is free to join and open to all youngsters between the ages of five to 12-years-old. The program will offer unique and dedicated events for the members of the club which will take them throughout the community in a variety of activities both on and off the ice.

Participants can look forward to pizza parties, watching movies in the locker room, a wing eating contest, video game tournaments, and a hockey clinic just to name a few. Members will also receive a complimentary ticket to a selected Hat Tricks game. In addition, as part of the program, members will also receive Danbury Arena discounts and special offers.

Registration for the Kids Club is now open and can be completed online www.danburyhattricks.com/kids-club.

The Danbury Hat Tricks drop the puck in October of 2019 at the Danbury Arena. Season tickets are currently on-sale at $290 which includes complimentary parking and a food credit for your first hot dog & beverage.

For further information on the team, check out www.danburyhattricks.com or call the team office at 203-794-1704.

