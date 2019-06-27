Kickoff the Explosive Fourth of July Season with Two Fireworks Shows and Mu

FRIDAY, JUNE 28TH VS KANSAS CITY T-BONES - 7:10PM presented by McDonald's

AMERICAN BEER FEST PRESENTED BY BEREY BROS!

INDIANA 105 COUNTRY MUSIC NIGHT!

HEALTHY HEART NIGHT PRESENTED BY METHODIST HOSPITALS!

FIFTH THIRD BANK FIREWORKS FRIDAY (TOBY KEITH)!

It's the return of the first-of-its-kind AmeriCAN Beer Fest presented by Berey Bros. Celebrate and explore the depths of domestic beer; PBR, Icehouse, Miller Lite, the Keystone Family, and many more....It's Fifth Third Bank Fireworks Friday so make sure you're here for the BEST FIREWORKS DISPLAY THIS SIDE OF THE TOLL ROAD! It's Healthy Heart Night presented by Methodist Hospitals, so get some great information on keeping your ticker ticking! Tickets start at only $8.00 and parking is always FREE! Gates open at 6:00 p.m. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29TH VS KANSAS CITY T-BONES - 6:10PM

KICKOFF TO 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS SUPER SHOW!

GOLD GLOVE PEDIATRIC CANCER CHARITIES NIGHT!

INDEPENDENCE DAY JERSEY AUCTION PRESENTED BY GOLD GLOVE CHARITIES!

ACCESSABILITIES SIGNATURE SATURDAY!

The Independence Day season is upon us with the FIRST Independence Day Fireworks show in the region with our Kickoff to 4th of July Fireworks Super Show! It's Gold Glove Pediatric Cancer Charities Night! You won't want to miss out as the team wear special Independence Day jerseys that are being auctioned off! It's AccessAbilities Signature Saturday, so be here when gates open for autographs with RailCats players! Stick around after the game as kids can run the bases! Tickets start at only $9.00 and parking is always FREE! Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30TH VS KANSAS CITY T-BONES - 2:10PM

NORTHSHORE HEALTH FAIR!

SUNDAY FUNDAY - $5 SELECT COCKTAILS, PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD PRESENTED BY BEACON HILL DENTAL, KIDS RUN THE BASES!

TIMES FAMILY SUNDAY!

It's the return of the NorthShore Health Fair - so visit different vendors around the concourse for great information! Every Sunday is Sunday Funday with $5 select cocktails! Be here early for Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Beacon Hill Dental! Stick around after the game for Kids Run the Bases! Tickets start at only $8.00 and parking is always FREE! Gates open at 1:00 p.m. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m.

Your 'Cats hit the road for 9 games against the Texas Airhogs (7/2-7/4), Cleburne Railroaders (7/5-7/7), and Chicago Dogs (7/9-7/11). The 'Cats return home for ten games from July 12 - July 21 featuring the Autism Sensory Game and Juluau Pig Roast (7/13), Youth and Senior Day (7/16), and the "Legends Never Die" Bobblehead (7/17)

