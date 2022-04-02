Kick-Off in Five Points Set for April 6

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they are partnering with the Five Points Association to host a kick-off event for the 2022 season at the Five Points Fountain at 747 Saluda Avenue Wednesday, April 6 at 5:30 pm. The 2022 Fireflies players and coaching staff along with members of the Fireflies front office staff and other community members, will be at the event to dye the Five Points Fountain navy blue in honor of Fireflies Opening Night Friday, April 8. This will be the first time the Fireflies have held a season kick-off event for the community in the Five Points District.

"This event is a great way for us to bring the team out of Segra Park and into the community to help build the excitement for Opening Night," said Columbia Fireflies Team President Brad Shank.

The Fireflies 2022 season begins at Segra Park Friday, April 8 at 7:05 pm vs the Augusta GreenJackets (the Class-A Affiliate of the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves) and features a post-game firework show. Tickets for Opening Night, and all 2022 Fireflies home games, are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 or by visiting the Fireflies Box Office in-person at Segra Park. Individual game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 and premium seating options are available starting at $14 per person. All tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis and are based upon availability.

