Kia Eastern Conference Player of the Month (May): Allisha Gray

June 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







Allisha Gray is stacking up the HONORS

In the same week, she earned Player of the Week and Kia Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors!

With a 5-2 record for the Atlanta Dream in May, Gray averaged 21.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 4.6 APG, showing why she's been a game-changer.

#KiaPOTM | #WelcomeToTheW

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.