Kia Eastern Conference Player of the Month (May): Allisha Gray
June 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Allisha Gray is stacking up the HONORS
In the same week, she earned Player of the Week and Kia Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors!
With a 5-2 record for the Atlanta Dream in May, Gray averaged 21.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 4.6 APG, showing why she's been a game-changer.
