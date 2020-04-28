Keys to Take Part in MILB CommUNITY First Campaign

April 28, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are launching the CommUNITY First campaign in a partnership with Feeding America to raise funds for food banks and local heroes who are fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

Fans who want to get involved in the effort can donate to the cause at MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst. For every $10 donated to the campaign, one ticket to a future MiLB game will be provided to a local hero.

Due to recent health concerns, the start to the Keys' season has been postponed until further notice. Single-game tickets remain available for the 2020 season. Individuals who purchase a Keys ticket plan also receive a John Means bobblehead or an old-fashioned Keys baseball pennant. Fans can buy/renew ticket plans for the 2020 season by calling 301-815-9900. To follow Keys news, events and more, fans can visit frederickkeys.com and follow the team on Twitter (@frederickkeys), Facebook and Instagram (@frederickkeys.com).

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.