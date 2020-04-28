Keys to Take Part in MILB CommUNITY First Campaign
April 28, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release
FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are launching the CommUNITY First campaign in a partnership with Feeding America to raise funds for food banks and local heroes who are fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.
Fans who want to get involved in the effort can donate to the cause at MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst. For every $10 donated to the campaign, one ticket to a future MiLB game will be provided to a local hero.
Due to recent health concerns, the start to the Keys' season has been postponed until further notice. Single-game tickets remain available for the 2020 season. Individuals who purchase a Keys ticket plan also receive a John Means bobblehead or an old-fashioned Keys baseball pennant. Fans can buy/renew ticket plans for the 2020 season by calling 301-815-9900. To follow Keys news, events and more, fans can visit frederickkeys.com and follow the team on Twitter (@frederickkeys), Facebook and Instagram (@frederickkeys.com).
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from April 28, 2020
- Keys to Take Part in MILB CommUNITY First Campaign - Frederick Keys
- Pulaski Yankees, Salem Red Sox Join Forces for MiLB CommUNITY First Campaign - Salem Red Sox
- Woodpeckers Join MiLB's CommUNITY First Campaign - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.