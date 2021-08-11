Keys Tally 10 Hits for 11th Time, Tremaine Spears Leads Offense with Three Hits

August 11, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys defeated the Trenton Thunder by a final score of 10-3 on Wednesday night. It is the Keys first win since last Tuesday, and first time the Keys have scored 10 runs in a game since July 21. Tremaine Spears led the Keys offense with three hits, including his third home run of the season.

Trenton opened the scoring in the game, tallying for a run off of Spencer Edmondson who started for the Keys. Andrew Cossetti had a three hit game for Trenton and his first was an RBI single in the 1st inning.

Frederick answered in the bottom of the 1st with three runs. Bradley Harmon began the rally with his first walk of the game. Harmon came home to score on a single by Gregory Ozuna. With two men out in the inning, Ellis Schwartz worked a walk to load the bases for the Keys. In a baserunning mistake, Schwartz was caught off the bag and involved in a rundown between first and second base. Schwartz got out of the pickle when Trenton threw the ball in left field allowing Austin Meyer and Ozuna to score. Schwartz baserunning provided the Keys with a 3-1 lead.

In the 2nd inning the Keys doubled the lead on Spears second long ball of the season. Spears cleared all three levels of advertising in left field to score Aaron Straker and Harmon who both walked to get on base.

Edmondson retired the side in both the 2nd and 3rd innings. His streak of eight straight batters retired was snapped by Cossetti who launched a home run to lead off the 4th inning. Nathaniel Butterworth followed with a home run of his own, on the next pitch of the game.

The Keys unloaded for four more runs in the 4th inning, blowing the game open. Nick Rampone singled to lead off the inning, followed by a Kevin Saenz single. Rampone scored on a double hit by Bradley Harmon to the left-center gap, leaving runners at second and third base. Spears singled home Saenz to make it a 8-3 game. Meyer then doubled to score the final runs of the game, bringing home both Spears and Bradley.

Roel Garcia pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Keys striking out two batters in the 7th and final inning. The Keys are back in action Thursday and Friday against Trenton to close out the 2021 season. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact JJ Michalski by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at jmichalski@Frederickkeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 11, 2021

Keys Tally 10 Hits for 11th Time, Tremaine Spears Leads Offense with Three Hits - Frederick Keys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.